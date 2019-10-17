Jazz's Mike Conley: Another strong showing

Conley totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during the Jazz's 126-118 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The veteran point guard made up for some struggles from distance with a strong showing from in front of the arc, posting his second straight preseason double-digit scoring effort. Conley should play a key role as both a scorer and facilitator in the Jazz attack during the upcoming regular season.