Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Portland.

Conley looks like he'll be available for his fifth back-to-back of the season as he is absent from the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's contest. In his last five appearances, Conley has averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 triples and 1.4 steals per contest.