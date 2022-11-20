Conley (knee) avoided major ligament damage but will still miss at least the next two weeks due to a strained left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Conley suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee during Saturday night's win over Portland. While he'll miss at least the rest of the month, the news that he avoided any serious damage is a major sigh of relief for both the Jazz and the veteran point guard. With Conley sidelined, expect Jordan Clarkson to take on more ball handling duties, while Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker could both see boosts in minutes. This could also be an opportunity for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to find his way into the rotation.