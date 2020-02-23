Jazz's Mike Conley: Back in action Saturday
Conley (rest) is starting Saturday's game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The veteran point guard sat out the front end of the back-to-back set Friday versus the Spurs, but he'll be back on the court to take on the Rockets. Conley is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 27.9 minutes this season.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.