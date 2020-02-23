Jazz's Mike Conley: Back in action Saturday

Conley (rest) is starting Saturday's game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The veteran point guard sat out the front end of the back-to-back set Friday versus the Spurs, but he'll be back on the court to take on the Rockets. Conley is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 27.9 minutes this season.