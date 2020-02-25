Jazz's Mike Conley: Barren box score
Conley finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) one assist and three turnovers in 22 minutes during Monday's 131-111 loss to the Suns.
After scoring at least 10 points in Utah's seven prior games, Conley failed to display much offensive initiative Monday. That, in addition to the complete contrast with his versatile outing on Saturday resulted in a dud for fantasy owners. That being said, Conley didn't see much court time, and his role down the stretch lacks clarity at the moment. Ricky Rubio (22 points, 11 dimes, seven steals) got the last laugh over Conley and the Jazz in this revenge game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...