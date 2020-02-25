Jazz's Mike Conley: Barren box score

Conley finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) one assist and three turnovers in 22 minutes during Monday's 131-111 loss to the Suns.

After scoring at least 10 points in Utah's seven prior games, Conley failed to display much offensive initiative Monday. That, in addition to the complete contrast with his versatile outing on Saturday resulted in a dud for fantasy owners. That being said, Conley didn't see much court time, and his role down the stretch lacks clarity at the moment. Ricky Rubio (22 points, 11 dimes, seven steals) got the last laugh over Conley and the Jazz in this revenge game.