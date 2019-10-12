Jazz's Mike Conley: Bounces back with seven assists

Conley tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and seven assists in Friday's 128-127 loss to the Pelicans.

Conley looked much improved after struggling in his first appearance with the Jazz. Utah has high hopes for Conley, as he takes over for Ricky Rubio as the floor general alongside Donovan Mitchell. While he began the off-season a little under the radar, he's no longer a fantasy sleeper and has taken a giant leap up the draft rankings.