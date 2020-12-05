Coach Quin Synder intimated that his preference to rest players will be to sit them out entirely rather than try to manage their minutes, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Given Conley's age (33), there's a strong chance he'll have rest days.

Conley, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic are the three players on the Jazz older than 30, so we could see rest days for that trio. At the same time, Conley will be looking to have a bounceback season after the early portion of his 2019-20 campaign was a disaster. He picked things up at the end of the year, though, and across his final 12 appearances, he averaged 17.2 points on 45/40/95 shooting, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.