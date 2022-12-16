Conley amassed four points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Conley didn't shoot efficiently in either of the two games versus the Raptors, finishing with a combined 11 points between the contests while converting just three of his 16 attempts. He managed to rack up six assists in each of the contests, but Conley needs to pick it up in other areas to be a worthwhile fantasy option. Conley is just a few games removed from a lengthy absence due to a leg injury, so he could still be shedding some rust.