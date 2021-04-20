Conley provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 111-97 win over the Lakers.

Conley's stock is on the rise due to Donovan Mitchell's extended absence. Although Conley is known to take a rest day in back-to-back games, that may happen with less frequency as they deal with the loss of their All-Star guard. The injury scenario has definitely helped his assist totals, as he's averaged a whopping 11.3 assists over his past three games.