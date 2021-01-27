Conley recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 108-94 win over the Knicks.

Conley was at his best in the third quarter, putting up 14 points during that period to help the Jazz overcome a deficit. The veteran guard has now hit double figures in the scoring column in all but one contest during the Jazz's ongoing nine-game winning streak, averaging 15.8 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 43.9 percent shooting from three-point range over that stretch.