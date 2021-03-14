Conley dropped 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Warriors.

For just the second time this season, Conley posted consecutive 20-point outings with the first time coming back on Dec. 26 and 28. He's now increased his point total in four straight games while increasing his assist total in three straight. In two games after the All-Star break, Conley is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds on 59.3 percent shooting.