Conley recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in a 108-94 win Tuesday versus New York.

Conley logged 14 points across a third quarter the Jazz utilized to cut an earlier 13-point deficit and win. The veteran has now scored in double figures during each of their past nine wins, barring one (Jan. 19 vs. NOR) he made up for with 10 assists. Conley proved to be an efficient component across that nine-game span by averaging 15.8 points on a 49.0 shot percentage.