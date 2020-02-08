Jazz's Mike Conley: Continues resurgence with 18 points

Conley logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Conley's past three games finally reflect the kind of production they expected from the veteran guard after a multi-team trade that sent Ricky Rubio to Phoenix. Conley suffered through a series of injuries and sub-par play that likely resulted in a severe case of buyer's remorse for the Jazz. His recent three=game averages of 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists are great news for Utah, and they also put him back on the radar in all fantasy formats.