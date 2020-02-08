Play

Jazz's Mike Conley: Continues resurgence with 18 points

Conley logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Conley's past three games finally reflect the kind of production they expected from the veteran guard after a multi-team trade that sent Ricky Rubio to Phoenix. Conley suffered through a series of injuries and sub-par play that likely resulted in a severe case of buyer's remorse for the Jazz. His recent three=game averages of 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists are great news for Utah, and they also put him back on the radar in all fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories