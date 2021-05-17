Conley finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals across 22 minutes in Sunday's 121-99 win over the Kings.

Conley looked a lot better in his second game back and came just one assist shy of a double-double. His return comes at the right time as the Jazz gear up to erase the memory of their first-round playoff exit last season. The eventual addition of Donovan Mitchell will bring the squad back to full health, and Conley should thrive as he delivers the ball to his numerous playmakers.