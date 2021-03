Conley scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and dished four assists across 32 minutes Friday in a 114-99 victory over the Rockets.

The point guard's scoring output was his highest in a game since Feb. 2, and he needed only 12 shots to tally 20 points. Overall, Conley's 44.4 percent conversion rate from the field is his highest in four seasons, and he is also averaging a career-best 2.8 three-pointers per game.