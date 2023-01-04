Conley finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three steals and one rebound across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Kings.

Conley's scoring production has been all over the map of late, but he's continued to provide assists at a career-best rate (7.5 per game) while making a regular contribution in the steals column. Considering that Conley is shooting 38.7 percent from the field for the season -- well below his career 43.8 percent rate -- he should be a candidate to see his scoring increase to some degree as the season rolls along.