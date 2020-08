Conley posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 loss to the Thunder.

After scoring 20 points in the opener, Conley was held in check by the strong defensive backcourt of the Thunder. It wasn't a horrible performance, but he struggled from the field and handed the ball over three times compared to his four assists.