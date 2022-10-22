Conley registered 12 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Conley struggled from the field but served as an effective floor general, leading all players with 11 assists. It was his most dimes in a game since he dished 11 against Atlanta on Nov. 4 of last year. Utah has started the season 2-0, and Conley has totaled 19 assists across the two wins. His fantasy value would get a boost if the Jazz prove to be better than expected and can contend for a playoff spot.