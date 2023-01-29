Conley contributed four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Conley attempted only two shots in the first half but still played a major role in getting Utah out to a big lead with eighth assists and three steals over that span. The veteran point guard dished out another three assists after the break to finish with a game-high 11 dimes in the contest while adding just another two points on 1-of-6 shooting. Conley has now recorded five rebounds and 10 or more assists in back-to-back games, though he's failed to score in double figures in three of his last four.