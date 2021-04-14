Conley had 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Conley dished out a season-high 14 dimes in this one, and it was only the third time he recorded at least 10 assists while also recording his third double-double of the campaign. The veteran floor general should remain a solid fantasy asset across most formats, though he's not expected to carry a big chunk of the offensive load with Donovan Mitchell as his backcourt partner.