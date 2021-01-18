Conley registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's win at Denver.

Conley ended just two assists shy of a double-double for the second game in a row, and he also extended his streak of games with at least 10 points to five contests in a row. He only has one double-double this season, but Conley has been effective as a secondary scorer and a primary playmaker at the same time -- he is averaging 16.8 points and 6.0 assists per game.