Conley notched 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Lakers.

Conley has been very inconsistent in his first three games since the restart -- he scored at least 20 points in two of them, but he shot 33.3 percent from the field in the remaining one. His eight assists in this game were a personal-best for him since Nov. 25, when he delivered nine assists in a road loss against the Bucks. The veteran point guard is shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three-point range in his first three outings since the league resumed.