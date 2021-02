Conley went for 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 124-116 loss to the Heat.

For the first time since missing six games with a hamstring injury, Conley topped the 30-minute mark. His seven assists led the team and marked the third straight game he dished out five or more dimes. In four games since his return, Conley is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.