Conley totaled 33 points (11-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

Conley has played at least 30 minutes in each of the first five games of the season, and he led the Jazz in scoring with 33 points, his highest scoring total since joining the team last year. The 33-year-old has been an offensive force for Utah recently, posting at least 20 points in three of the last four contests.