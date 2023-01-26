Conley accumulated eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Conley came into Wednesday hitting double-digit points in five of the last six games and had dished out 39 assists to just 4 turnovers during that span. He only managed eight points on the night, but the veteran ball handler dished out ten dimes against Portland, marking his first double-digit performance since January 5th. His assist-to-turnover ratio has given him some value this season in nine-category leagues.