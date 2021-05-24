Conley accumulated 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 33-year-old saw 33 minutes Sunday, which was the highest mark since April 13. Conley missed nine straight games with a hamstring injury from April 28 - May 12 before returning for the Jazz's last two games, where he only averaged 19.1 minutes in that span. The 14-year guard looks to be fully healthy and will try to help even the series Wednesday at home against the eighth-seeded Grizzlies.