Conley posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 10 assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes in the 131-118 win over the Bucks.

After scoring a combined 17 points over his last two games, Conley was able get back on track. The 10 assists mark the first time Conley has hit double-digit assists since March of 2019. After starting the season having played in 30 minutes in five consecutive games, Conley has failed to reach that plateau in four straight games.