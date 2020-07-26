Conley scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's scrimmage against the Heat.

The Jazz won the scrimmage 101-99, and the veteran backcourt duo of Conley and Jordan Clarkson were the engine of the Utah offense. Conley could miss some time next month as his wife is expecting a child in late August, but while he's in the Orlando bubble, the Jazz will be counting on the point guard to help shoulder some of the load created by the absence of Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist).