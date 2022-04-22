Conley registered 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Mavericks.

The veteran point guard bounced back in impressive fashion from a zero-point performance in Game 2, but it wasn't enough to get Utah a win. Conley is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.0 threes through three games, numbers which will have to improve if the Jazz are going to overcome a 2-1 series deficit.