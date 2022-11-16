Conley ended Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 34 minutes.

Conley didn't have a great shooting night, but he still managed to move the ball around. Conley's assist numbers will almost always impress, but his scoring has been volatile. He recently weathered three consecutive games with single-digit scoring totals. Conley can occasionally pop on defense with some steals and rebounds, which can usually salvage his stat line.