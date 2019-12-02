Jazz's Mike Conley: Drops team-high 20 points
Conley managed 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 loss to the Raptors.
Conley finally found rhythm on the offensive end, scoring 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Unfortunately, it came in a blowout loss which resulted in reduced playing time for the starters. The peripheral numbers were not there for Conley but racking up assists is typically more difficult when your teammates cannot hit their shots. If you have Conley on your roster, the hope is that this might be the start of him starting to turn his offensive game around.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...