Jazz's Mike Conley: Drops team-high 20 points

Conley managed 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 loss to the Raptors.

Conley finally found rhythm on the offensive end, scoring 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Unfortunately, it came in a blowout loss which resulted in reduced playing time for the starters. The peripheral numbers were not there for Conley but racking up assists is typically more difficult when your teammates cannot hit their shots. If you have Conley on your roster, the hope is that this might be the start of him starting to turn his offensive game around.