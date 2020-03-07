Jazz's Mike Conley: Erupts for 25 points
Conley registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 99-94 win at Boston.
Conley seems to be trending in the right direction after notching double-digit scoring figures in six of his last seven contests after a three-game absence last month. He has settled as Utah's starting point guard and his numbers are solid -- 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 45.6 percent from three-point range in his last 11 games since moving to the starting unit.
