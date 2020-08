Conley posted 23 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Grizzlies.

This was one of Conley's best performances as a member of the Jazz, as it appears the hiatus did him some good. It's his third 20-point effort of the restart and his second performance with at least seven dimes.