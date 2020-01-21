Jazz's Mike Conley: Excels off bench

Conley turned in 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 18 minutes Monday in Utah's 118-88 win over Indiana.

In his second game back from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury, Conley once again handled a limited role off the bench. Despite his restrictions, the veteran was able to turn in one of his better performances of the season, at least on a per-minute basis. Though Conley has struggled to fit in during his first season in Utah in addition to battling injury, his strong career track record is enough to justify holding onto him, even in most shallow leagues. He'll likely be under a playing-time restriction for at least a couple more games, but he should eventually slot back in as the starting point guard and handle a 30-minute role.