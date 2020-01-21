Jazz's Mike Conley: Excels off bench
Conley turned in 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 18 minutes Monday in Utah's 118-88 win over Indiana.
In his second game back from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury, Conley once again handled a limited role off the bench. Despite his restrictions, the veteran was able to turn in one of his better performances of the season, at least on a per-minute basis. Though Conley has struggled to fit in during his first season in Utah in addition to battling injury, his strong career track record is enough to justify holding onto him, even in most shallow leagues. He'll likely be under a playing-time restriction for at least a couple more games, but he should eventually slot back in as the starting point guard and handle a 30-minute role.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...