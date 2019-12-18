Jazz's Mike Conley: Exits due to hamstring
Conley will not return to Tuesday's matchup against the Magic after aggravating his left hamstring, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Tuesday marked Conley's return from a five-game absence due to a left hamstring injury, but he's aggravated it in the process. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks until further notice.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...