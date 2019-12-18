Play

Jazz's Mike Conley: Exits due to hamstring

Conley will not return to Tuesday's matchup against the Magic after aggravating his left hamstring, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Tuesday marked Conley's return from a five-game absence due to a left hamstring injury, but he's aggravated it in the process. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks until further notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories