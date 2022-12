Conley anticipates playing in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, barring a setback, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Conley will likely play Friday after missing the previous nine games with a left leg strain. The veteran's point guard return may move Collin Sexton back to the bench, who has been starting in his absence. Conley had started in all 17 games played before going down to injury.