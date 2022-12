Conley (lower leg) anticipates playing in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley is officially questionable to take the floor, but the veteran indicated Friday that he intends to play, especially with Collin Sexton (hamstring) missing the contest. Conley should log a healthy amount of action at point guard, assuming his leg holds up, with Jordan Clarkson likely figuring to occasionally relieve him on the ball.