Conley totaled 28 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Conley was back on the floor for the Jazz after sitting out on Saturday against the Magic. On the back of a 26-point effort in his last game, Conley kept his foot on the gas and was really the only bright spot for the Jazz on what was a disappointing night. Given the success the team has enjoyed this season, this should be viewed as simply a blip on the radar. For Conley, he continues to put together a fantastic season, and outside of a few missed games, he has certainly been able to outperform his preseason rank.