Conley (hamstring) is working toward a return to the lineup for Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Conley has yet to play in the series, but with the Jazz facing elimination it appears he will attempt to make his return. If he is activated it is uncertain if he will draw the start and how many minutes he will actually play. Expect Joe Ingles to move back to the bench if Conley is able to play in the pivotal Game 6.