Jazz's Mike Conley: Fill box score in victory
Conley had 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over the 76ers.
Conley put together a decent performance Wednesday, contributing across the board in the two-point victory. This at least afforded owners a sigh of relief after what has been a very disappointing start to the season. Conley has taken longer than expected to assimilate with his teammates and perhaps this is a sign he is almost there. Things don't get any easier for the Jazz when they host an impressive Bucks outfit Friday. Conley will be matched up with Eric Bledsoe, who is also rounding into form, in what should be a gritty encounter.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.