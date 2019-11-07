Jazz's Mike Conley: Fill box score in victory

Conley had 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over the 76ers.

Conley put together a decent performance Wednesday, contributing across the board in the two-point victory. This at least afforded owners a sigh of relief after what has been a very disappointing start to the season. Conley has taken longer than expected to assimilate with his teammates and perhaps this is a sign he is almost there. Things don't get any easier for the Jazz when they host an impressive Bucks outfit Friday. Conley will be matched up with Eric Bledsoe, who is also rounding into form, in what should be a gritty encounter.