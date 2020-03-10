Jazz's Mike Conley: Fills stat sheet in loss

Conley generated 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.

Conley hit only a third of his shots from the field for the second straight game, but he was at least able to fill out the stat sheet nicely to make up for the rough shooting night. Though he's been a major disappointment for his fantasy managers this season, Conley's production has at least been trending up since the All-Star break. Through nine second-half outings, he's averaging 14.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.6 triples and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 88.2 percent from the line.