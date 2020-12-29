Conley posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Monday's 110-109 win over the Thunder.

Not only was it Conley's first double-double with the Jazz, but he also came one assist short of the hat trick. It's taken a couple of games for Conley to warm up, a trait that he mimicked last season as he settled in with his new team. He enters his second season in Salt Lake City with a firmer hand on the offense, and he has a vast array of weapons at his disposal as the Jazz's defacto floor general.