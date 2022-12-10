Conley will take a rest day Saturday versus the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Conley returned from a nine-game absence Friday following a lower-body injury, posting 17 points, six assists and a rebound over 25 minutes off the bench in a 118-108 loss to the Timberwolves. It's not surprising the veteran point guard will get a night off in the second game of a back-to-back set, but he should be back on the floor Tuesday versus the Pelicans. Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are the primary candidates to see time on the ball Saturday, as Collin Sexton (hamstring) is joining Conley on the sideline.