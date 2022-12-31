Conley racked up 17 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 126-125 loss to the Kings.

Conley had a quiet first half with just six points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field to go along with four assists. He only knocked down two more shots in the second half on six attempts but still managed another 11 points after going 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. The Jazz point guard has reached the 17-point mark in two of his last three games while his six free-throw attempts in the contest matched a season high.