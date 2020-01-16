Jazz's Mike Conley: Goes through 'physical' workout
Conley (hamstring), who is out Thursday against the Pelicans, went through a "physical" workout following morning shootaround, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
It appears Conley may be on the verge of a return. He's been sidelined since Dec. 19 due to a strained hamstring. The Jazz have been on fire in his absence, and it's unclear how the organization will choose to work him back in.
