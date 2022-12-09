Conley (lower leg) has been cleared to take the floor Friday versus the Timberwolves, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Conley is set to rejoin the action following an extended period on the sideline, last suiting up Nov. 19 against the Trail Blazers. He should be in for a healthy workload in this one with Collin Sexton (hamstring) out, though the team could opt to ease the veteran back in a bit, given his lengthy layoff. If that's the case, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be candidates to see some additional run at point guard.