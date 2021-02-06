Conley went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Hornets with an apparent injury, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The Jazz have yet to provide a reason for Conley's departure, but he exited the game early in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to the contest.
More News
-
Jazz's Mike Conley: Stuffs stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Mike Conley: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Jazz's Mike Conley: Totals 22 points, nine dimes•
-
Jazz's Mike Conley: Coming up big during winning streak•
-
Jazz's Mike Conley: Runs hot from deep in win•
-
Jazz's Mike Conley: Showing two-way prowess at home•