Jazz's Mike Conley: Hits five triples Monday

Conley finished with 22 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over the Warriors.

Conley shot the ball well during Monday's victory, finishing 6-of-11 from the field including five triples. After a slow start to the season, Conley is beginning to put up solid numbers for his new team. There was a significant buy-low opportunity on Conley but that window appears to have closed. Playing alongside Donovan Mitchell, Conley is unlikely to have the value to which he has become accustomed to in previous seasons. With that being said, he should still flirt with top-50 value making for a solid mid-round point guard in any format.