Conley chipped in 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 victory over the Clippers.

With Wednesday's performance, the veteran has scored double-digit points in four straight games -- just the second time all season that he's achieved the feat. Fantasy managers in nine-category leagues are also benefiting from Conley's ball control, as he has 23 assists and zero turnovers in the past three games. He should be rostered, or at least streamed, in most 12-team fantasy leagues.