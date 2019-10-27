Jazz's Mike Conley: Improved performance in victory

Conley finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 victory over the Kings.

Conley made 5-of-12 from the field during Saturday's victory, a much-improved performance when compared to his first two outings. He has been a disaster in terms of efficiency but this was certainly a step in the right direction. The game was never in doubt and so all the starters saw limited playing time. Those with Conley on their rosters may still be willing to trade, although, the buy low window could be shutting very soon.